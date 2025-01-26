Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are reluctant to match El Hadji Malick Diouf’s price tag, but Brighton & Hove Albion’s interest in the player could make them go for him again, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The London outfit have had Slavia Prague star Diouf on their transfer wish list and feel he is the right fit for Oliver Glasner’s squad.

Early in the ongoing transfer window, Crystal Palace failed with a bid for the young left sided player though.

Slavia Prague want £20m for Diouf, who has other suitors in the Premier League as well, which is deemed too high by Crystal Palace.

Brighton and Liverpool are also linked with the left sided star and the Seagulls are in contact with the Czech club.

Now it has been claimed that despite the reluctance to match Slavia Prague’s asking price, Brighton’s movements for Diouf could make Palace go again for Diouf.

Glasner’s side rates Diouf very highly and they do not want to lose out to Brighton for the player’s signature.

The 20-year-old has a contract with Slavia Prague until 2028 and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will act soon to beat their rivals for Diouf.