Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership fixture away at Dundee United.

Philippe Clement’s men were edged out 2-1 by Manchester United in the Europa League in midweek, but emerged from the clash at Old Trafford with great credit in the bank.

The Gers now switch back to a domestic focus with a trip to Dundee United and can close the gap to Celtic to ten points if they win today.

Dundee United sit in third spot though and can move to within seven points of Rangers if they can inflict a shock defeat on the visitors, who have won only three of eleven away games in the league this season.

The Gers have Jack Butland between the sticks, while at the back Clement goes with James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte.

In the engine room, Rangers can call on Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, while Ianis Hagi and Nedim Bajrami support Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement needs to make changes he has a bench full of options and these include Tom Lawrence and Leon King.

Rangers Team vs Dundee United

Butland, Tavernier, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Hagi, Bajrami, Igamane, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Lawrence, Fernandes, King, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio