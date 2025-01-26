Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Sjoerd Mossou feels that if Ajax are able to secure €30m for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur target Brian Brobbey it will be a great price given the striker’s lack of goals.

The Irons are currently desperately hunting for a striker amid their injury woes and they have switched their focus to the Netherlands, while Spurs, who also need reinforcements, are also in the mix.

Ajax frontman Brobbey is a player the Premier League pair are chasing actively and a deal which would see him move for around €30m has been mooted.

Brobbey has scored only once in 17 Eredivisie appearances this season and Mossou feels that it is a mental battle for the striker.

And the journalist believes that if Ajax can indeed get €30m for Brobbey, given his limited goal return the deal will be an excellent one for the Dutch side.

“If you only score one goal as a striker, everyone is talking about you and it doesn’t work out, of course, that’s a mental battle”, Mossou said on the Goedemorgen Eredivisie show about Hammers target Brobbey.

“If you look at it from a business perspective, €27m or €30m for a striker who has scored one goal.

“That is of course a great price.”

It remains to be seen if Brobbey will end up at either the London Stadium or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the window closes on 3rd February.