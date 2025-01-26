Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has dismissed the claims of Ridvan Yilmaz leaving Ibrox in the ongoing window and added that the player is set to miss the Dundee United game due to an injury.

Yilmaz missed that early part of the season due to a hamstring injury but has started regularly for Rangers in their recent games.

In the ongoing window, Yilmaz has been gathering interest from his former club Besiktas and it has been suggested that Rangers are in talks with the Turkish giants regarding his transfer.

Yilmaz has been left out of Rangers’ game against Dundee United today and Clement explained that the left-back’s absence is due to a small injury, due to which he is unfit to play the game.

The Rangers boss admitted that he is aware of the claims regarding Yilmaz leaving in the ongoing window and also assured the Ibrox faithful that the rumours regarding the Turkish star are false.

“Ridvan has a small injury”, Clement said in his pre-game interview.

“It is not long term but he was not fit enough to play these games.

“I hear also all the rumours around him that he is going to leave.

“I can say to all the fans that is totally not true.”

Yilmaz has featured 68 times for Rangers so far in his career and this season he has been deployed in the right-back role by Clement.