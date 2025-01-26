Clive Rose/Getty Images

Bournemouth and Fulham have lodged an enquiry for a Chelsea star ‘in the last few hours’ as they explore a move.

The Cherries are in superb form and now sit a lofty seventh in the Premier League, with European football next term now a real possibility.

Fulham sit in tenth and it is unclear which way their campaign will go, but Marco Silva wants reinforcements.

In their sights is Cesarae Casadei, who Chelsea signed from Inter Milan back in 2022 and have sent out on a couple of loan spells away from the club.

In this window, the Italy Under-21 international has interest from Italian top-flight side Torino and they are currently in talks with the Premier League club.

Torino and Chelsea, though, have a sizeable gap in their valuations of the midfielder and both clubs have refused to budge so far.

The transfer window is set to close on 3rd February and two Premier League clubs are showing interest in him.

According to Italian broadcaster DAZN Italia, Bournemouth and Fulham made enquiries about Casadei ‘in the last few hours’.

Even though the player has agreed to make a switch to Torino, the clubs are yet to agree on a deal for him.

Now it remains to be seen if either of the Premier League sides will make an offer for him in the upcoming days.