George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘facing frustration’ in their pursuit of a player they would both buy or loan during the winter transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites are keen to reinforce their squad before the window shuts if they have a good opportunity to do so, despite not being desperate to make signings.

Daniel Farke has a clear idea of recruits and has been eyeing a player that Leeds missed out on getting last summer.

The German wants to reunite with Emi Buendia, who he worked with at Norwich City and who is on the books at Aston Villa.

Villa are prepared to let the attacker go if the terms are right, but Buendia ‘is not keen’ on dropping down into the Championship.

As such, Leeds are ‘facing frustration’ in their efforts to take him to Elland Road.

Buendia is a player that Leeds would be willing to both loan or buy, given Farke’s keenness to have him on the books in Yorkshire.

The Aston Villa man is also looking to see what other offers in the top flight or in other top flights emerge and German side Bayer Leverkusen are keen on him.

His agents have been in London of late to assess options open to their client.