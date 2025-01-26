Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Leicester City have yet to give the green light to a departure for Luke Thomas despite receiving multiple offers from Hoffenheim, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old left-back came through the academy set-up of Leicester and has 90 appearances for the Foxes in the bank.

Last season, Thomas spent the first half on loan with Sheffield United and in the later part joined Middlesbrough.

This season he has been a bit part player for Leicester so far, only appearing twice for the Foxes.

Thomas is currently serving as a backup for summer arrival Victor Kristiansen and has admirers in the market.

Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim have approached Leicester with multiple offers for the signature of Thomas.

However, Leicester are yet to agree to let the 23-year-old left-back go in the ongoing window.

In the event of Thomas’ departing Leicester, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be left with only Kristiansen in the left-back position.

It is suggested that Hoffenheim’s latest offer is in the region of €5m which is not deemed enough by Leicester.