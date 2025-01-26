Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has picked his starting side and substitutes to line up against Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace on their last outing, but are still ten points above the drop zone in the Premier League.

Potter will be looking to come back from a trip to the Midlands with at least something to show for it.

He is without defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is suspended, while fellow centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is injured.

In goal for West Ham today is Alphonse Areola, while a backline of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Vladimir Coufal, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell and Emerson Palmieri are picked.

Midfield is where Potter goes with Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and Carlos Soler, while Lucas Paqueta supports Mohammed Kudus.

If Potter wants to make changes he has options off the bench and they include Luis Guilherme and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus

Substitutes: Fabianski, Foderingham, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford