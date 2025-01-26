PHOTO CREDIT

West Ham United have suffered a blow in their interest in a striker they have been targeting, as his club may prefer him to go abroad ‘rather than a Premier League rival’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers are having a hard time having a focal point for their attack as the majority of their strikers are out with an injury.

Niclas Fullkurg has been ruled out for a healthy amount of time with Michail Antonio set to not feature again this season with a horror injury.

Now the London club are desperately looking to bring a new striker in this month and they have their eyes on multiple players around the world.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is a player the Irons have shown interest in and it was suggested that they could make a late move in the window for him.

That plan, however, could change now as Brighton may prefer to loan him out to a different league rather than strengthen a fellow Premier League side.

French giants Marseille are currently interested in him; Ferguson was coached by Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi when he was at Brighton.

Now it remains to be seen if the Irons will make a move for Ferguson earlier than planned or if they will move on to focus on other targets.