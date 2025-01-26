Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Struggling Spurs returned to winning ways in midweek when they edged out Hoffenheim 3-2 in the Europa League.

In the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou’s men face a dire situation as they sit a lowly 15th and have lost their last three league games on the spin.

Postecoglou is now having to deal with Dominic Solanke being out of action in a further blow on an already lengthy injury list.

Spurs have Antonin Kinsky in goal this afternoon, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Archie Gray.

In the engine room, Spurs boast Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison support Heung-Min Son.

There are options on the bench if Postecoglou needs them and they include Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City

Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall, Sarr, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Bissouma, Ajayi, Olusesi, Min-hyeok, Moore, Lankshear