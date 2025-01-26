Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, who is a Watford target, but are ‘well short’ of the terms needed, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Forest signed Dennis from Watford in the summer of 2022, but the attacker has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up.

The 27-year-old centre forward spent the second half of the last season on loan with Watford, where he scored four times in 17 league appearances for the Hornets.

This season Dennis is yet to make an appearance for Nottingham Forest and the club are trying to offload him.

Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs that are showing interest in signing the Nottingham Forest star.

However, despite being keen on signing Dennis, the Owls are ‘well short’ of the terms that would be needed to do the deal.

Sheffield Wednesday are in search of a forward and Danny Rohl thinks Dennis, who has experience of playing in the Championship, could be a good fit for their squad.

Forest are now in talks with Tom Cleverly’s Watford to send him on loan, but Dennis’s high salary is an issue.

Dennis earns £4m annually at Forest, but the Hornets can only afford a small part of his salary.

Nottingham Forest have received offers from outside England and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the player.