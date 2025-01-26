Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City ‘have made a U-turn’ in their talks with Gareth Jennings regarding their sporting director role, according to Darren Witcoop.

Paul Watson left the Swans sporting director role in October and their position is currently vacant.

Swansea hierarchy have been scouring the market in search of candidates who can become the successor to Watson.

Former Stoke City academy director Jennings has been among the Championship outfit’s shortlist of candidates.

Swansea decided to hold talks with Jennings, who is currently working as a technical director in the UAE Pro League.

It was suggested that the Englishman was leading the race to take up the role of sporting director at Swansea.

However, it has been claimed that Swansea chairman Andy Coleman, who is overseeing the appointment of a new sporting director, has ended discussion with Jennings, after a U-turn.

It is still unclear why Swansea have decided to take Jennings, who has previously worked for Leicester City, Bristol City and Stoke City, out of their list.

Coleman is currently overseeing recruitment, while the club are now mulling a head of recruitment position to support him.