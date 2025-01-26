Stu Forster/Getty Images

Besiktas boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Sunderland target Semih Kiliscoy as a top-quality forward, indicating he is not keen to lose him.

The Black Cats are firmly in the race to compete for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship as they are sitting just four points behind top-of-the-table Leeds United.

They showed their ambition when they signed Enzo Le Fee from Roma, but there could be another rabbit in the Black Cats’ hat.

Regis Le Bris wants a new forward now, and Besiktas’ 19-year-old attacker Kiliscoy is a player they have made an offer for as well.

Solskjaer, who has taken over as Besiktas boss, is a firm fan of the attacker though in an indication he does not wish to lose him.

“Semih is a top-level centre forward”, the Besiktas boss said via Asist Analiz about the Sunderland-linked forward.

“Ciro [Immobile] was injured before Christmas, we have to be careful.”

Now only time will tell if Sunderland will be able to secure the 19-year-old’s signature before the transfer window shuts down at the start of February.