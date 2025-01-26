Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has admitted his club have an interest in Nottingham Forest target Lorenzo Lucca.

Lucca is on the books at Italian side Udinese and Roma locked horns with them on Sunday in Serie A, giving Ranieri an up close look.

The striker scored Udinese’s only goal of the game as Roma recorded a 2-1 win and he clocked the full 90 minutes too.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest have been monitoring Lucca and now they have company in the shape of Roma.

Ranieri admits that the Giallorossi do have their eye on the striker, who he thinks is a good player.

The Roma coach said post match to DAZN Italia: “Lucca is a good player.

“We are monitoring him.”

Losing Lucca mid-season would be a blow to Udinese, with Sunday’s goal the tenth he has managed this season, and all eyes will be on whether Roma or Nottingham Forest firm up their interest before the window closes, or wait until the summer.