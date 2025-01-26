Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘planning to keep’ one of their midfield stars despite ‘big interest’ from a Championship side in snapping him up, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Vitor Pereira is trying to mastermind an escape from trouble in the Premier League and his chances were done no favours with a 1-0 loss at home against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Wolves boss has an eye on reinforcing his squad while the window remains open, but the Molineux outfit also have to deal with interest in their own players.

Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United are hoping to grab Tommy Doyle from Wolves, but they look set for disappointment.

Wolves ‘are planning to keep’ the midfielder and feel they may well need him in their squad for the battle against the drop.

Doyle has been a bit part player at Molineux this season, but has still tasted action in 18 Premier League games.

He came on off the bench against Arsenal on Saturday.

Sheffield United will be keeping a close eye on whether the situation involving the Manchester born 23-year-old might change before the window shuts.