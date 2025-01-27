George Wood/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen have made an approach for a Premier League star who has been linked with Newcastle United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies have found it tough to make moves in the transfer market and have kept an eye on the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Now though Miguel Almiron is set for an exit to link up with Atlanta United and that could free up some wiggle-room for Eddie Howe to do business.

They have shown interest in some players but have been deemed unlikely to make any signings this month.

Manchester City’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder James McAtee is a player who Newcastle like but he has interest from a host of European clubs.

And now defending Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have approached the Cityzens with a loan-to-buy option for the England Under-21 international.

Pep Guardiola, though, is reluctant to let him leave as he feels McAtee has the ability to become a regular starter.

Now it remains to be seen if the Cityzens will accept the German side’s offer for McAtee or if they will decide to keep him at the club.