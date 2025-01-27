Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Talk that a League One side are making a move to sign one of Portsmouth’s midfielders has been dubbed ‘completely false’.

John Mousinho led Pompey to back to back wins in the Championship before the 5-1 loss at West Brom at the weekend and it rose the side out of the drop zone.

Hopes are now high that Mousinho can keep Portsmouth in the division and he is being backed in the window this month, with Isaac Hayden arriving on loan from Newcastle United and Hayden Matthews just joining from Sydney FC.

Players could also leave Fratton Park though and League One outfit Charlton Athletic have been linked with a swoop for Pompey midfielder Owen Moxon.

However, according to the South London Press, that talk is ‘completely false’.

It does not appear that a move to Charlton is a potential starter for Moxon in the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old midfielder had made just 12 appearances in the Championship for Portsmouth so far this season, being booked on three occasions.

He has been an unused substitute in Portsmouth’s last four Championship matches and the jury is out on whether he will still be at Fratton Park when the window closes.