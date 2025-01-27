Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fixture: Burnley vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their team to take on Burnley in an away Championship clash at Turf Moor this evening.

The Whites are firm favourites to win automatic promotion from the Championship this term, but hosts Burnley also have promotion ambitions of their own.

Leeds sit top of the pile in the league standings with a one-point advantage over second placed Sheffield United, with Burnley in third and three points behind the Whites.

Burnley have struggled to regularly get wins at Turf Moor in the league this term and have only won six of their 13 home matches, though they have yet to be beaten at the ground.

Daniel Farke picks Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while at the back Leeds have Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees the Whites field Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, while leading the attacking threat are Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has options off the bench and they include Willy Gnonto and Joe Rothwell.

Leeds United Team vs Burnley

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph