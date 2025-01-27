George Wood/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen are ‘optimistic’ of a loan deal for Leeds United target and Aston Villa star Emiliano Buendia.

Buendia joined Aston Villa from Norwich City in the summer of 2021 and has 97 appearances for the Villa Park outfit to his name.

He has fallen down the pecking order under Unai Emery and has featured for only 89 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United, who are promotion hopefuls, wanted Buendia last summer and have retained their interest in the current window and would relish the chance to take him to Elland Road.

However, German giants Bayer Leverkusen are interested in him and are in contact with Aston Villa for the Leeds target.

It has been claimed that the Bundesliga outfit are making progress in their attempts to sign the attacking midfielder on loan and they are pushing to complete the deal.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the BayArena outfit are ‘optimistic’ that a loan will be done, with talks ‘advanced’.

Aston Villa recently agreed with Buendía to extend his contract by one year, which was due to expire in 2026.

It was suggested they were not looking to sell him and a loan could make sense for all parties.

Whether Leeds can launch a hijack attempt for Buendia, who has previously worked with Whites boss Daniel Farke during his time at Norwich City, remains to be seen.