Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool are showing interest in a Champions League attacker who caught Arne Slot’s eye last season.

The Reds were very careful doing their business in the summer window and are not pulling up any trees in the ongoing winter transfer window.

They have not bought in any players yet this month but are keeping their eyes on multiple profiles.

Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield is currently up in the air amid an expiring contract in the summer and Liverpool have been linked with a few right-sided wide attackers.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Reds are keeping tabs on Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj-Moussa, who has four goal involvements in the Champions League this term.

It has been suggested that the 22-year-old Algeria impressed Reds boss Slot last season when he was on loan at Vitesse.

Fellow top-flight side Chelsea have also been credited with interest and Ligue 1 side Lille have been close to signing him with the player also keen on a switch to France.

Feyenoord do not want to let him go mid-season and it remains to be seen if either of the interested Premier League clubs will plot a move to test their stance.