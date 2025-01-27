Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic have had ‘no contact’ from Preston North End for star Thierry Small, according to the South London Press.

The versatile wide player has been on the books of Premier League sides like Everton and Southampton in the past.

He joined the Addicks in February 2024 and his current contract runs until the end of this campaign.

The Solihull-born star can play anywhere on the flanks on both sides and has been an important player at the League One club.

It was suggested recently that Championship side Preston North End are showing interest in taking Small to Deepdale.

However, now it has been claimed that the Lilywhites have not made any contact with Charlton for Small yet.

Small has played 27 times in this campaign and has contributed to five goals directly.

All eyes will be on whether Preston do contact Charlton as there is still a week remaining in the transfer window.