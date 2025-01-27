Alex Davidson/Getty Images

One of Everton’s stars is ‘not trying to force’ a switch away from Goodison Park in the ongoing transfer window, despite suggestions he wants to go.

The Friedkin Group have taken over at Goodison Park and that has given boss David Moyes some opportunity to act in the window.

Everton’s recent results have shown signs of improvement following two wins on the bounce against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

As well as bringing players in, Everton could also offload them and striker Beto has been consistently linked with a switch away from the club.

He joined the Toffees from Serie A side Udinese and this month he has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy.

It has been suggested that Beto is applying pressure to seal an exit.

However, according to journalist Harry Watkinson, the 25-year-old Everton attacker is ‘not trying to force a move’ away.

Roma and Torino have shown genuine interest in him, but he came on early at the weekend to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was injured.

About a week is remaining before the transfer window closes, and it remains to be seen if Beto will stay at Goodison Park.