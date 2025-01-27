Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have ‘informally enquired’ about the situation around a Brazilian they would have to splash €30m to take to the City Ground, but could face opposition from Arsenal for.

Forest have been the story of the Premier League so far this season with their superb form and boss Nuno desperately wants to keep them on track for European football next term.

The Tricky Trees were drubbed 5-0 by Bournemouth at Dean Court at the weekend, but still sit in third spot in the league standings.

Forest have their eyes open for reinforcements who could make a difference and their gaze has locked onto Brazilian striker Igor Jesus.

The 23-year-old is on the books at Botafogo and, according to Spanish daily AS, Nottingham Forest have ‘informally enquired’ about him.

It is suggested that ‘Arsenal also like him’ though, giving Forest potentially tough competition.

Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis has spoken directly to John Textor, Botafogo’s owner, about Jesus.

The Brazilian side feel the striker’s valuation is at the €30m mark.

Nothing has been decided on the attacker’s future; he returned to Brazil with Botafogo last year after a stint at Shabab Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, where he was prolific.