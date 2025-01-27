George Wood/Getty Images

Owner level talks have led to Hull City winning the race to land Celtic and Leeds United target Louie Barry from Aston Villa, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Barry caught the eye on loan at Stockport County in League One over the course of the first half of the season, but Villa brought him back to the club this month.

It had been expected that they would sanction another loan and Barry has been the subject of serious interest from Celtic and Leeds.

The pair are missing out on the attacker though as he is set to link up with Championship side Hull City.

It is suggested that talks at the owner level, between Acun Ilicali and Nassef Sawiris pushed the agreement over the line.

Landing Barry will be a coup for Hull, as they look to climb up the Championship standings and towards the top half.

Villa will want to see the attacker featuring on a regular basis for the Tigers as they aim to see his development continue.

Barry grabbed 15 goals in just 23 League One outings for Stockport and scored on his last appearance for the club.