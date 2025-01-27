Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Derby County will not have to battle Portsmouth for a centre-back both clubs have been linked with as Pompey are not interested in the player.

John Mousinho has managed to get Portsmouth out of the drop zone in the Championship, while a poor run of form has now seen Derby slip into the trapdoor spots.

Both clubs are in the market for additions this month and Portsmouth have been quick out of the traps, with fresh faces already at Fratton Park, including Isaac Hayden.

The pair have been linked with wanting to land Middlesbrough defender Matthew Clarke, a player who was at Portsmouth between 2015 and 2019.

However, according to the News, Pompey are not interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to the south coast.

They believe they are well stocked for centre-back options and are not in the process of chasing Clarke.

That leaves the door open for Derby to push to take the former Ipswich Town man to Pride Park.

Clarke has made 14 appearances in the Championship for Middlesbrough so far this season and did feature in a 1-0 loss at Derby in August, giving Paul Warne an up close look at him.