Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa have managed to agree personal terms with a Premier League side’s defender and must now reach a club to club agreement, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Unai Emery’s side have been hunting defensive reinforcements following the exit of centre-back Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Emery is a big admirer of Villarreal defender Juan Foyth and the club are trying to put together an agreement to take the former Tottenham Hotspur man to Villa Park.

The Lions are also shopping closer to home though and Chelsea defender Axel Disasi ‘has agreed on personal terms’ with the Midlands club.

There is interest from across Europe in Disasi, but he has held a ‘direct talk’ with Emery, which has been crucial in sealing his agreement.

Now the onus is on Aston Villa to be able to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the defender.

The 26-year-old has made just six Premier League appearances for Chelsea over the course of the current campaign, with other options preferred.

He was not in the matchday squad for Chelsea’s meeting with Aston Villa in December.