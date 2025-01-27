Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers’ attacking players is ‘expected to move on’ from Ibrox before the window slams shut amid interest from English sides and clubs abroad.

Rangers have just sanctioned the exit of Kieran Dowell to Birmingham City as Philippe Clement continues to do business.

Also linked with an exit has been Tom Lawrence, who has seen season being disrupted by injuries and has been able to feature in just eight Scottish Premiership matches so far.

Those eight appearances have come along with another three in the Europa League where he has scored two goals.

Clement deems him to be surplus to requirements and, according to Darren Witcoop, he is ‘expected to move on’ before the window closes.

Lawrence is not short of suitors and should be able to choose from a number of options.

While enquiries have arrived from the Championship, a number of overseas clubs have also stepped in to ask about Lawrence’s availability.

It now remains to be seen where the player, who has entered the final five months of his contract at Ibrox, ends up.

Lawrence is a player with a vast range of experience having played for clubs such as Manchester United and Leicester City.