Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of Rangers’ stars is ‘reflecting on his future’ at Ibrox after being offered a new contract by the Gers.

Boss Philippe Clement is steering the club through the winter transfer window and has already done business to further put his stamp on the squad.

Defender Rafael Fernandes has just arrived on a loan stint from Lille, while there have also been exits, with Kieran Dowell departing for a temporary stint at Birmingham City.

There has also been speculation about Ianis Hagi, who returned to the side in October following a contractual issue.

Now the Gers want to make sure they keep hold of the Romanian and have offered him a fresh deal.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Hagi is ‘reflecting on his future’ as he decides what to do.

He has so far made 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring once and providing five assists in the process.

If the attacking midfielder decides not to sign a new contract then Rangers would be likely to look to cash in on him in the summer.