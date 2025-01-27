Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are to lock down one of their starlets who came off the bench against Manchester United down to a new three-year contract.

Philippe Clement’s men came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 result at Old Trafford in the Europa League last week, but there were positives to take from the game.

Cyriel Dessers got on the scoresheet for Rangers, with James Tavernier providing the assist.

Gers youngster Findlay Curtis came off the bench on the hour mark, clocking 30 minutes in the high-profile Europa League game.

Rangers are pleased with how the starlet is progressing and, according to journalist Scott Burns, he is set to be handed a new three-year contract.

That would be a big vote of confidence from Rangers in the midfielder, as he looks to continue his development.

It remains to be seen if the Gers might decide to send him on loan at some point.

Clement could also decide that keeping Curtis in and around the first team squad is the best course of action.