Michael Regan/Getty Images

Southampton’s young attacker Dom Ballard is now set for a loan to Cambridge United, according to the Daily Echo.

Ballard came through Southampton’s youth system and has been highly rated as a prospect by Saints.

Even though he is deemed not ready for the first team yet, Ballard has played four times for the club’s senior side.

He has been out on loan spells to Reading and Blackpool, where he has gained experience playing in League One.

Now Ballard is set to head out to League One strugglers Cambridge United for the remainder of the season on loan.

The 19-year-old was on loan at Blackpool in the first half of the season and featured 22 times for them scoring a goal.

He came through the academy with the likes of Tyler Dibling and he will look to be part of Saints side in the upcoming seasons.

Southampton will keep a close eye on Ballard’s game-time at the League One club for the rest of the campaign.