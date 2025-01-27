Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa are eyeing the return of one of their defenders who is out on loan and ‘the idea is’ that he will be with the first team for the rest of the season.

Unai Emery has seen his defensive options depleted this month with the exit of Diego Carlos, while Aston Villa failed to convince Loic Bade to make the move to Villa Park.

They are now keen on Villarreal’s Juan Foyth and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi.

Villa though can bolster their backline by bringing back Yeimar Mosquera from Spanish side Real Union.

They are working to do just that, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, and ‘the idea is’ that the defender will be with the Villa first team for the rest of the season.

Mosquera is currently with Colombia’s Under-20s squad at the the South American Under-20 Championship.

Aston Villa want him back in England when his involvement in that tournament comes to an end and he is ‘expected in Birmingham’.

The centre-back was snapped up by Aston Villa from Colombian side Orsomarso last summer and then loaned to Real Union.

How heavily Emery plans to involve him in the first team remains to be seen.