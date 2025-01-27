Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘remain in a strong position’ to secure a Premier League striker they have been keen on, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Irons have scored 28 times this season so far, and they are sitting 14th in the Premier League table, with new boss Graham Potter at the helm.

They have significant injuries in their frontline, which has further restricted them from becoming a free-scoring side.

West Ham have made no secret about their desire to bring at least one striker in and they have been interested in a host of forwards around Europe.

Brighton’s 20-year-old Evan Ferguson is a player the Irons like and have been tipped to make a late move for him in the window.

It was also suggested that the Seagulls may prefer to loan out Ferguson abroad rather than giving him on loan to a Premier League side.

However, now it has been claimed that the Irons remain in a strong position to land the highly-rated attacker.

The lure of working with Potter could well become a key factor over the last week of the window.

Ferguson has been injured for most of this season, and he is expected to be out on loan for regular game time for the rest of this term.