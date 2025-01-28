Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic could change their stance on letting one of their attacking players leave Celtic Park in the coming days, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers has just done significant transfer business with Jota returning to the club from Rennes and Kyogo Furuhashi heading the other way.

Now eyes are increasingly on winger Luis Palma, who the Bhoys signed the 25-year-old left winger from Aris Salonika in the summer of 2023 and who has made 47 appearances for them so far.

This season Palma has fallen down the pecking order and has featured for only 162 minutes for Celtic.

Despite a lack of regular game time, Celtic boss Rodgers is reluctant to let Palma leave in the ongoing window.

However, in addition to having landed Jota, Celtic are in the chase for another left winger, Sondre Orjasaeter.

It has been claimed that Celtic might soften their stance and sanction a departure of Palma on loan later in the window.

The Scottish giants have submitted a bid for 21-year-old Orjasaeter and potential capture of his signature could convince Rodgers to let Palma leave.

Greek outfit PAOK Salonika have registered their interest in Palma, with the player gathering interest from south of the border as well.