Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic have managed to see off ‘serious interest’ in one of their stars, who has now agreed to put pen to paper to a fresh deal, according to the Daily Express.

Nathan Jones has the Addicks within striking distance of a playoff spot in League One and they have just registered back to back wins.

Jones’ men have conceded just seven goals in their last nine League One games, with the Charlton backline stepping up when needed.

Key over that run has been centre-back Lloyd Jones and given his deal has been due to end, clubs have been eyeing the defender.

High-flying Wycombe Wanderers have been showing ‘serious interest’ in signing him, but Charlton have seen it off.

Jones has agreed to put pen to paper to a new deal at the Valley, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

He will now look to knuckle down and push Charlton to a real tilt at promotion this season.

The 29-year-old came through the youth set-up at Liverpool, but left Anfield without having made a senior appearance.

Charlton have now officially confirmed the news.