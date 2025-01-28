Alex Livesey/Getty Images

La Liga outfit Getafe have joined the race for the signature of Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, but Las Palmas will try to see them off by meeting a key Reds worry.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated at Liverpool and joined Red Bull Salzburg on loan in the summer.

However, his loan with Salzburg did not go according to plan, as Bajcetic failed to impress for the Austrian outfit and made only six starts in the league for them.

The Spaniard is garnering interest from La Liga outfits in the current transfer window, with Las Palmas being one of them.

Las Palmas are in talks with Liverpool regarding a potential loan move in the ongoing window.

Now according to Spanish daily Marca, Getafe have joined the hunt for Liverpool’s talented midfielder Bajcetic.

It is claimed that for Liverpool, the aspect that worries them the most is regular game time for the midfielder and this area is where Las Palmas will try to win the battle.

The Canary Island side will stress that Bajcetic would enjoy regular minutes if he makes the move, while also emphasising how their other loan stars are succeeding.

Liverpool have yet to make a decision and it remains to be seen where Bajcetic’s future lies after the end of the window.