Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland and Leicester City are keen on landing a striker from a Europa League club to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

The Black Cats pulled off a coup earlier this month when they brought in midfielder Enzo Le Fee from Italian giants Roma.

Now French boss Regis Le Bris wants more firepower and Sunderland have been linked with a host of hitmen to power a promotion push.

Leicester are also in search of an extra attacking edge to help them in the battle against relegation from the Premier League and they have identified the same target as Sunderland.

The pair are keen on Ajax striker Chuba Akpom and he ‘can go to’ Leicester, Sunderland or Marseille in the ongoing window, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Akpom has played for Ajax in the Europa League this season, netting once against Qarabag and also featuring against Besiktas, Slavia Prague, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Real Sociedad, Lazio and RFS.

The 29-year-old is a product of Arsenal’s youth set-up and has had stints with a host of teams in England, before he headed for Greece with PAOK Salonika.

Middlesbrough brought Akpom back to England, before he then moved to Ajax in 2023.

He has found the back of the net 23 times for the Dutch giants during his stay so far, but they are willing to let him depart.

In total, Akpom has scored eight times in 31 outings for Ajax this term.