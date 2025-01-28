Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Talk that Leicester City are plotting a move for a full-back at one of their Premier League rivals is ‘wide of the mark’, according to talkSPORT.

The Foxes are currently fighting to stay in the Premier League under former Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Last weekend, they registered a very important 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which is keeping them a point away from the relegation zone.

The Foxes hierarchy are trying to back Van Nistelrooy with new signings and bringing in a full-back was in their plans.

Leicester have done that by signing Woyo Coulibaly from Serie A club Parma but recently it was suggested that they are interested in Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.

However, now it has been claimed that talk that Lamptey could be heading to Leicester are not true.

The England-born full-back is not Fabian Hurzeler’s first choice at the Amex and this month he has been linked with a move away to the King Power Stadium.

Coulibaly is Leicester’s only signing this month so far and it remains to be seen if they will be able to add more players before 3rd February.