Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are facing ‘heavy competition’ from fellow Championship clubs for a full-back they are interested in.

The Owls are having a solid season in the English second tier as they are sitting tenth after 29 games.

The club are looking to back Danny Rohl in this window as they are pushing for a top-six finish by the end of this campaign.

The Owls have been boosted with star Shea Charles’ return on loan and now they are focusing on bringing a full-back.

Ipswich Town’s Harry Clarke is a player they have been keen on and he has experience playing more than 50 games in the Championship.

Now, it has been suggested that they have made an official offer to take the former England youth international on loan and the Tractor Boys are also open to let him leave on loan.

However, according to the Star, a host of Championship clubs are giving the Owls ‘heavy competition’ for his signature.

Clarke has not even played 400 Premier League minutes for the Tractor Boys, and it remains to be seen if Rohl will be able to add him to his arsenal.