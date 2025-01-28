Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s attackers is still being chased by an interested club, but the Owls do not want to let him go in the winter window.

Danny Rohl has continued to win plaudits for his work at Hillsborough this season, with the Owls transformed into genuine contenders for a playoff spot in the Championship.

The club have been able to keep hold of Shea Charles from Southampton, despite interest from rivals Sheffield United.

Rohl wants to further strengthen the squad though and is resisting the departure of Josh Windass.

Brazilian giants Santos have been keen on Windass and, according to journalist Tom Bogert, they are still pursuing him.

Sheffield Wednesday though do not want to sanction an exit now for the player.

Windass, 31, has been a key man for the Owls this term, scoring ten goals in 27 outings in the Championship.

Losing the former Rangers star would be a blow and Santos will be waiting to see if there is any change in the Owls’ stance over the coming days.