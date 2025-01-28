Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Stoke City have seen an offer ‘rejected’ for a midfielder they are chasing as it ‘did not meet the club’s valuation’, according to Sky Sports News.

The Potters are aiming to back Mark Robins before the window slams shut as they eye moving up the Championship standings in the coming months.

Stoke sit in 20th spot in the Championship and suffered a big blow earlier this month when they lost Tom Cannon.

The club are keen to land midfielder Mark Sykes from Bristol City and have been working to get a deal done.

They have made a bid for Sykes, but Bristol City have rejected it as they do not feel it meets the midfielder’s valuation.

The onus will now be on Stoke to decide if they want to go back with a fresh offer.

Sykes has had an injury interrupted campaign for the Robins and has made just 15 appearances in the Championship, picking up two bookings.

His is into the final six months of his deal at Ashton Gate, but Bristol City can trigger a one-year extension.