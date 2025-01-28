Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City are ‘still keen’ on a star they have had a bid rejected for as they aim to back Mark Robins.

Robins is working to push the Potters up the Championship table over the remainder of the season and the former Coventry City boss is keen for reinforcements.

The club saw Tom Cannon recalled by Leicester City and then sold earlier this month, with Ali Al-Hamadi brought in on loan from Ipswich Town as his replacement.

Robins also wants a midfielder and Stoke have zeroed in on Bristol City’s Mark Sykes.

A bid for the player has been made by the Potters, but it has been rejected by the Robins, who feel he is worth more money.

The situation involving Sykes is ‘not over’, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

And Stoke are ‘still keen’ on having him at the club before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Bristol City only have Sykes under contract until the end of the campaign, but do boast a one-year option in his contract.