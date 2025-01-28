Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Watford have ‘verbally approached’ Premier League side Southampton about loaning in a defender before the window slams shut.

The Hornets have had an up and down campaign in the Championship, but remain within striking distance of the playoff spots and want to make signings.

A new goalkeeper is on the agenda and they could well bring in a player from sister club Udinese to help solve that need.

Strengthening at the back is also something Watford want to do and to that end they have ‘verbally approached’ Southampton about Charlie Taylor, according to journalist Luca Bendoni.

Watford have asked about a possible deal to take the experienced left-back to Vicarage Road on a loan deal.

Southampton could play ball, with Taylor surplus to requirements, but they want a ‘significant salary contribution’.

As a result, Watford are now thinking about their next step and whether to put together a formal offer for Taylor.

The 31-year-old is an experienced performer and has had over 100 outings in the Championship, along with over 150 in the Premier League.