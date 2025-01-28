Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Udinese and Watford are ready to finalise a deal for Egil Selvik, but the player has yet to agree on the move to the Championship side.

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann suffered an injury early this month and is set to be out of action until April.

Bachmann’s injury has left Tom Cleverley with only two options in the goalkeeping department in the form of Jonathan Bond and academy keeper Alfie Marriott.

The Hornets are now looking in the transfer market to sign a goalkeeper before the window ends.

Watford’s sister club Udinese signed 27-year-old goalkeeper Selvik from Norwegian side Haugesund early in the window.

And the Hornets are exploring a deal for Udinese star Selvik, but according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, the goalkeeper has yet to agree on a move to Watford.

It has been suggested that both Udinese and Watford will be ready to finalise the deal if they receive approval from the player’s end.

Bond has featured in the last four games for Watford between the sticks and the Hornets will be keen on bringing in a goalkeeper to introduce depth in that department.