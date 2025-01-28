Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The representatives of West Ham United target Evan Ferguson are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen and they are leading the chase for the forward, according to Sky Sports News.

Adding a centre forward to their squad is on the Hammers agenda before the window closes next week.

West Ham are long-time admirers of Brighton star Ferguson and they are keen to bring him to east London.

Despite Brighton’s initial reluctance, it has been suggested that they are open to letting Ferguson leave.

He has admirers outside of England and Bundesliga reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen are taking an interest in him.

It has been claimed that Ferguson’s representatives are in discussions with the Bundesliga outfit regarding a possible deal.

Despite having interest from several Premier League clubs, Leverkusen are currently leading the race.

West Ham boss Graham Potter worked with Ferguson during his time at Brighton and he wants to add him to his squad.

His Premier League admirers have asked Brighton to keep them updated about his transfer situation.