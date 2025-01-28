David Ramos/Getty Images

One of Wolves’ loan stars is ‘keen’ to end his stint at Molineux and head back to his parent club this month, according to The Athletic.

Vitor Pereira is trying to drive Wolves away from the drop zone in the Premier League and the club are active in the window, with Kevin Danso a key target.

Players could also go and Carlos Forbes may be one of them.

The Portugal Under-21 international joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan from Ajax in the summer.

His loan spell, though, has not gone according to plan as he has started only one game in all competitions.

Forbs has failed to register any goal contributions in his ten all-competition appearances for the English top-flight side.

Now it has been suggested that the clubs are currently in talks to terminate the Portuguese winger’s loan.

And Forbs himself is ‘keen’ to bring his time at Molineux to an early end.

The Dutch giants are currently struggling to get transfers in, and they are in need of wide forwards.

Wolves have an £11m obligation to buy Forbs at the end of this term if some conditions are met but at this moment that is very unlikely to happen.