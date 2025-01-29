Carl Recine/Getty Images

All parties involved in plotting the next move for a Liverpool star this month want his future resolving ‘in the next few hours’.

Liverpool have just finished top of the Champions League league phase table and Arne Slot made wholesale changes to his side for the 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds’ goals came from Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott and thoughts now turn to what the Anfield side will do over the remainder of the transfer window.

They are expected to cut short Stefan Bajcetic’s loan at Red Bull Salzburg and then send him off on a new stint.

Las Palmas are leading the race for the midfielder, though FC Porto have made a late entry to try to make their own case.

And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, all parties involved want to get Bajcetic’s future resolved in the next few hours.

They do not want to drag things out until the final days of the transfer window.

The Liverpool contracted midfielder came off the bench for Red Bull Salzburg against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night and clocked five minutes.

Liverpool will want him to feature much more on his next loan stint.