Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘already looking’ for a replacement for one of their attackers they are now expected to sell.

The Villa Park outfit turned down an offer of around £60m from Arsenal for striker Ollie Watkins and are intending to keep hold of him.

Unai Emery’s side are set to see change in their forward options before the transfer window closes though.

They are set to sell striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr for a fee of €70m plus add-ons.

And Villa are ‘already looking’ for a replacement for the Colombian, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Emery does not want to see his attacking options reduced and wants a replacement for Duran bringing in through the door.

It is suggested that Aston Villa have already been looking for another attacker for the last 24 hours in anticipation that Duran might go.

The striker was left on the bench by Emery in his side’s 4-2 win over Celtic in the Champions League this evening.