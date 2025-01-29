Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘are not happy’ about the timing of Arsenal’s bid to sign Ollie Watkins, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, with it coming on the eve of a crucial Champions League game against Celtic.

Arsenal have been in touch with Aston Villa to put a bid of around £60m to take Watkins to the Emirates Stadium on the table.

The Midlands side have wasted no time in rejecting the offer from the Gunners.

And the timing of the proposal has left Aston Villa unhappy however, as the bid was sent just before they have a key game.

Aston Villa are due to play host to Celtic in the Champions League tonight and the offer could unsettle Watkins in the meeting with the Scottish giants.

The Gunners are sure to believe that Watkins would like to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window closes.

Villa are also dealing with interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for Jhon Duran.

The Saudi side are in talks with Aston Villa and want to snap up the Colombian before the transfer window closes in the country later this week.