David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa feel they are in a strong position to win the race for a highly rated teenage midfielder due to the likelihood of more immediate first team football, according to the Independent.

Unai Emery’s deal-maker Monchi has been hard at work throughout the winter transfer window, striking deals to sell Jadey Philogene to Ipswich Town and Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce.

Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia have both arrived, while Villa remain in the market for another centre-back.

They are also in the process of battling Premier League rivals Arsenal for the signature of Rosenborg’s teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan.

Emery is a big fan of the 18-year-old and though Arsenal are pushing for a deal, Villa believe they have an advantage.

They think a persuasive package which stresses he could get more regular and immediate first team football could sway Nypan.

Landing the Norway Under-21 international in the face of stiff competition would be a big boost for Aston Villa.

The midfielder has shone in Norwegian football and Rosenborg are not expected to be able to hold on to him for long.