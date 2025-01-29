Pete Norton/Getty Images

A player that Bristol Rovers identified as a target for this month’s transfer window but who is heading elsewhere was ‘never realistic’ for the Gas financially.

The Gas are looking to do business before the transfer window closes as they try to back rookie boss Inigo Calderon in the midst of a battle against the drop in League One.

More firepower is wanted, with Bristol Rovers not having a single player in the top 25 goalscorers in League One this term.

They have been linked with Cardiff City attacker Kion Etete, but he looks set to move on loan to Bolton Wanderers.

According to Bristol Live, Etete was identified as a target by Bristol Rovers for this month’s transfer window.

However, given the kind of finances involved, the Pirates were not able to move forward in the direction of signing him.

A swoop was dubbed to be ‘never realistic’ for the Gas to launch.

Cardiff manager Omer Riza already has options in the forward area and is therefore willing to allow Etete to go out and enjoy regular first-team action.

At Bolton, the job for Etete will be to help the team fight for the playoffs, while all eyes will be on who Bristol Rovers do bring in.